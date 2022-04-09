PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given New $18.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.91.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PMT stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 723.10%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 15,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 353,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $17,544,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 41,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,639,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,689,000 after purchasing an additional 91,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,040,000 after purchasing an additional 305,375 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.