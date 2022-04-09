Pendle Price Tops $0.18 (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $19.74 million and $909,197.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,693,912 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

