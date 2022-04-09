Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PBA. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

PBA stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.35. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 126.75%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

