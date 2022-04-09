Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.79.

PBA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,731,000 after buying an additional 2,847,666 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,345,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $644,733,000 after buying an additional 293,949 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,179,000 after buying an additional 1,611,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,121,000 after buying an additional 2,228,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after buying an additional 6,657,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $38.88.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.75%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

