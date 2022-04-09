Peanut (NUX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $388,562.00

Peanut (NUX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. Peanut has a market cap of $934,336.38 and $388,562.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0986 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peanut Profile

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

