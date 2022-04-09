Payfare (TSE:PAY) PT Set at C$16.00 by Raymond James

Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Rating) received a C$16.00 price target from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 136.69% from the company’s current price.

TSE:PAY opened at C$6.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$315.07 million and a PE ratio of -13.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.43. Payfare has a 52 week low of C$4.70 and a 52 week high of C$13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Payfare news, Director Marco Margiotta acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.35 per share, with a total value of C$95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,095,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,957,250.50.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

