Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $432.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $432.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 198,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,787,000 after purchasing an additional 356,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,065,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 25.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,562,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $323.69. The company had a trading volume of 743,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,335. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $283.91 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.05, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.58.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

