Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.724-$3.739 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.54 billion-$4.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised Paychex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen raised Paychex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.14.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $139.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.32 and its 200-day moving average is $123.29. Paychex has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

