Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Shares Up 2.2%

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46. 45,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 191,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.

About Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF)

Patriot One Technologies, Inc delivers threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions. Its system is a radar technology providing first responders and security personnel time in active threat scenarios to detect threats typically employed in public locations. The firms PATSCAN multi-sensor covert threat detection Platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee and public entryways and inside the facilities.

