Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Trading Down 2.3% This Week (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.42 or 0.00033884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $44.87 million and approximately $8.81 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,170 coins. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

