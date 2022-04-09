Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.26

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.26 and traded as high as C$31.94. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$31.88, with a volume of 863,174 shares traded.

POU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.26.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$434.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.6099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.94, for a total transaction of C$215,555.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$239,562.66. Also, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total value of C$243,116.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,207.74. Insiders have sold 64,729 shares of company stock worth $1,958,051 over the last 90 days.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

