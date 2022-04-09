Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML) Director Luquman Shaheen Buys 81,000 Shares

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML – Get Rating) Director Luquman Shaheen purchased 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$14,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,577,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$283,888.98.

Panoro Minerals stock opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. The stock has a market cap of C$47.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20. Panoro Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.22.

About Panoro Minerals (Get Rating)

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, lead, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

