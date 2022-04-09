Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 715 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.41.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $174.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $160.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

