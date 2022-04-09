Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 273 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMH. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23,139.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,168,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,523,000 after purchasing an additional 651,865 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 121.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,649,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,789,000 after acquiring an additional 185,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 296,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,959,000 after acquiring an additional 24,564 shares in the last quarter.

SMH stock opened at $246.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.20. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $222.82 and a 1-year high of $318.82.

