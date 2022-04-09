Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 233 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,152,000 after buying an additional 32,212 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,348,000 after acquiring an additional 130,619 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $738.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $649.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $627.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $469.80 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The stock has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total transaction of $2,049,088.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $5,132,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,918 shares of company stock valued at $23,984,490. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

