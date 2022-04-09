Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,232 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Shares of RY opened at $108.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $91.14 and a 1 year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

