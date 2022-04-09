Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 994.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,024,000 after acquiring an additional 196,656 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,550,000 after buying an additional 119,932 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pool by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,788,000 after buying an additional 72,254 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Pool by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,005,000 after buying an additional 64,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in Pool by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 143,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,539,000 after buying an additional 50,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on POOL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.44.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $422.09 on Friday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $361.88 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $452.62 and its 200 day moving average is $491.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

