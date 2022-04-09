Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $524,000 Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $205.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.32. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.77 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

