Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of ProShares Short Dow30 worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 322.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 12.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 278.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DOG opened at $32.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84. ProShares Short Dow30 has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $35.37.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

