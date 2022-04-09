Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $409,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $92.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.44 and its 200-day moving average is $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

