Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $559.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $494.43.

ANTM stock opened at $520.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $467.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.03. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.53 and a fifty-two week high of $526.62.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.