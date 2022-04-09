Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Brokerages expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRXGet Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.92. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $4.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average of $61.52. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $82.16.

In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $1,719,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,476. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,626,000 after acquiring an additional 446,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $23,557,000. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,386.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 318,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 297,382 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,714,000 after acquiring an additional 267,433 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $11,477,000.

About Pacira BioSciences (Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.