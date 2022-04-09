Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.92. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $4.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average of $61.52. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $82.16.

In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $1,719,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,476. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,626,000 after acquiring an additional 446,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $23,557,000. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,386.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 318,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 297,382 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,714,000 after acquiring an additional 267,433 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $11,477,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

