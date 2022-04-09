Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.69. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

