Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.69. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.
Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.
Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.
