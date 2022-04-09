Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRVR. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 256,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 51,155 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,918 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

SRVR stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $43.50.

