Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,092.31

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,092.31 ($14.33) and traded as low as GBX 630.84 ($8.27). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 658 ($8.63), with a volume of 115,847 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.57) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,634 ($21.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 709.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,092.31. The stock has a market cap of £632.10 million and a PE ratio of 29.77.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

