Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

OXBR opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Oxbridge Re by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oxbridge Re by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Oxbridge Re by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

