Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $123.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.08.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

NYSE:OC opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.08. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 114.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,882,000 after buying an additional 3,160,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $95,105,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 155.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 920,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,693,000 after purchasing an additional 559,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,617,000 after acquiring an additional 413,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.