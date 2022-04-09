Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

OVV opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 3.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -35.24%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 9,931.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,089 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $73,897,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,165 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 540.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $47,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

