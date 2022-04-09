Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 661,282 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 491% from the average daily volume of 111,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$119.08 million and a P/E ratio of -21.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.39.

In other news, Director Robert Wares acquired 156,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,636,118 shares in the company, valued at C$13,555,363.66. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 406,500 shares of company stock valued at $148,155.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

