Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.33.

OGN stock opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.74.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,184,000 after buying an additional 4,854,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $76,320,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 1,824.5% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 2,604,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,299,000 after buying an additional 2,468,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $62,479,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

