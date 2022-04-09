O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $713.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $736.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $506.86 and a 52-week high of $747.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $675.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $659.81.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $449,778,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,362,000 after buying an additional 252,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,862,000 after buying an additional 233,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $71,250,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,361,000 after buying an additional 106,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

