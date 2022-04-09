Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,421 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 841.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 52,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 47,124 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.33. 11,181,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,613,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

