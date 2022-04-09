Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 9,639 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,639 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $18,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,703,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,255,256. The stock has a market cap of $276.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $64.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,482 shares of company stock worth $19,207,032 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

