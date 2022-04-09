Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 7,736 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.69. 1,259,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,016. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.50 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

