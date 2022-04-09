Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 729 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Charter Communications by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,964,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $746.29.

Shares of CHTR traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $557.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,727. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $636.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.82 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

