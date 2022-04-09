Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 12,046 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,046 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $14,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,120. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

