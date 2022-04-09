Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,517 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7,075.0% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.52. 9,279,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,849,834. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.31.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.