Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,494,399,000 after buying an additional 95,789 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,552,000 after buying an additional 591,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,188,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,313,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 507,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $415.63. The company had a trading volume of 387,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,744. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $375.63 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $428.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

