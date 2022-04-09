Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,968 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $772,728,000 after buying an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after buying an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $233,355,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $123,224,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,655 shares of company stock worth $1,596,940 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Griffin Securities decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

ADSK stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 90.70 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.26 and a 200 day moving average of $260.04. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.29 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

