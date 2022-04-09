Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,624,000 after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,356,000 after acquiring an additional 67,619 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,399,000 after buying an additional 553,412 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 446.1% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,822,000 after buying an additional 2,491,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 147.5% in the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,593,000 after buying an additional 1,527,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.42.

Shares of BLDR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.86. 2,186,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,849. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average is $69.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

