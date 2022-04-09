Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $4.90 Million in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $674,390,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,758,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $74,638,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 460,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,274,000 after purchasing an additional 136,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $11.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $416.88. The stock had a trading volume of 801,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,351. The business’s 50 day moving average is $390.71 and its 200-day moving average is $453.58. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.95 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,091 shares of company stock worth $79,682,618. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

