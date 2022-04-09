Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.50 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,389 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Owens Corning worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,882,000 after buying an additional 3,160,816 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,964,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,590,000 after buying an additional 109,584 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,463,000 after buying an additional 35,069 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,675,000 after buying an additional 39,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,666,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,516,000 after buying an additional 53,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.00. 997,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,831. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.70 and a 200-day moving average of $91.08. Owens Corning has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $123.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

