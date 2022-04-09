Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.09 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Edison International by 968.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 91.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

EIX traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $71.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,903. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $72.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.65. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on EIX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

