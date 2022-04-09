Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $16.41 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,195 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Nucor worth $16,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 761.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Nucor by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE NUE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,625,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,481. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.69. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $75.60 and a twelve month high of $157.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 8.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.