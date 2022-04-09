Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $12.66 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 125,330 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Vertical Research boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.57.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.97. 5,465,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,634. The company has a market cap of $166.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.82 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

