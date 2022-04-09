Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,633 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $17,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.73. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.