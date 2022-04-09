Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after buying an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 31.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 2,272.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 182.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 351.8% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.71.

Shares of FICO stock traded down $2.43 on Friday, hitting $418.75. 219,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,946. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.17.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

