Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 3,901 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AON were worth $15,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of AON by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Aon plc has a one year low of $223.19 and a one year high of $336.41. The firm has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.69.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

