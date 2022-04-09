Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 34,577 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,577 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $14,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $139.29. 2,396,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,040. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

