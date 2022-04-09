Orange Belgium (OTC:MBISF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Orange Belgium (OTC:MBISF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MBISF opened at $21.10 on Wednesday.
About Orange Belgium (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orange Belgium (MBISF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Belgium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange Belgium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.